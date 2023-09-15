ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local grocery store is finally getting a chance to build itself from the ground up. La Montañita Food Co-Op has partnered with the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center to develop a new store at Avanyu Plaza on 12th Street and Menaul. The location will be the largest store in Albuquerque at around 18,000 sq. ft.

La Montañita said the new building will allow them to meet the needs of the community. “We traditionally are known for finding old buildings and retrofitting them to make grocery stores in the neighborhoods we serve. This is the first time that we’ve been able to build the programming from the ground up. So, it’s imperative for us to be able to think about growth and the future here, as well as ensuring that the offerings that we’re offering here in our store are robust for the community,” said James Esqueda, General Manager of La Montañita.

The new location is expected to open next summer.