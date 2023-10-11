ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Students and staff at La Mesa Elementary in southeast Albuquerque took to the streets Wednesday morning for “Walk-Tober.” The event was designed to promote the benefits of walking to school, which educators say encourages community engagement and a healthier lifestyle.

“We really want to promote kids walking to school, not only for exercise but to get them out into the community,” says fourth-grade teacher at La Mesa Elementary School, Emily Laverty. “You know, exercise is so good for your brain and heart, your body; so we just want kids to feel empowered in that and practice walking to school.”

Students also received commemorative t-shirts, visibility ribbons, and instruction on how to safely get to school on their feet.