La Familia Grower’s Market hosts local music, food and vaccine clinic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque mother said justice was not served for her young son who was shot in the face last year at a local skate park. The man accused of pulling the trigger is out of jail and no longer facing charges.

Los Altos Skate Park has had its issues over the years with crime and violence, including last July when a skateboarder confronted a woman who was rummaging through a backpack that didn't belong to her. Police said that woman got her boyfriend, 28-year-old Mario Garcia, who drove by in his truck and shot into the park, hitting a seven-year-old boy who was not involved in the confrontation and was just caught in the crossfire. "When it (the bullet) grazed it got him right on the temple,” said Stephanie Martinez, the mother of the boy shot. “It ripped all of that whole area of skin off. It required five stitches."