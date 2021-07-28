La Familia Grower’s Market hosts local music, food and vaccine clinic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The La Familia Grower’s Market is happening this Friday at Dolores Huerta Gateway Park. There will be music, food trucks, and South Valley farmers selling their products.
There will also be a COVID-19 vaccine clinic, and backpack giveaway for students. The packs will be filled with school supplies, masks, and hand sanitizers. There will also be interactive activities from the Museum of Natural History and Science, Explora, and the Learners Chess Club. It begins on Friday at 4:30 p.m.