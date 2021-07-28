La Familia Grower’s Market hosts local music, food and vaccine clinic

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The La Familia Grower’s Market is happening this Friday at Dolores Huerta Gateway Park. There will be music, food trucks, and South Valley farmers selling their products.

Story continues below:

There will also be a COVID-19 vaccine clinic, and backpack giveaway for students. The packs will be filled with school supplies, masks, and hand sanitizers. There will also be interactive activities from the Museum of Natural History and Science, Explora, and the Learners Chess Club. It begins on Friday at 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES