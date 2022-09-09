ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Music, food trucks, vendors, and more. This will all be featured at the La Familia Growers Market. The event takes place every Friday.

The La Familia Growers Market happens every Friday at Dolores Huerta Gateway Park from 4:30 P.M. to 7:30 P.M. They are gearing up for the 4th Annual La Familia Growers Market & 4th Chile Ristra Harvest Festival. The next market will include a chile ristra making class and you get to take yours home.

On September 30 from 4:30 P.M. to 5:30 P.M., they will have a special event to highlight elders and the history of the space. To learn more about all the events they have coming up, visit https://www.lafamiliagrowersmarket.com/.