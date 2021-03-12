La Cueva HS marching band raising money to replace stolen trailer

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local high school marching band is asking for help from the community after someone swiped their equipment trailer. The La Cueva Boosters say the trailer was stolen from behind a locked gate in late January.

Inside, were the drum major podium and a snare drum. The Boosters say it was a big blow especially with their fundraising efforts already limited during the pandemic. The band has created a GoFundMe and they are calling on donations to replace the trailer and its contents, worth about $12,000 in total.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES