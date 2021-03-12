La Cueva HS marching band raising money to replace stolen trailer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local high school marching band is asking for help from the community after someone swiped their equipment trailer. The La Cueva Boosters say the trailer was stolen from behind a locked gate in late January.

Inside, were the drum major podium and a snare drum. The Boosters say it was a big blow especially with their fundraising efforts already limited during the pandemic. The band has created a GoFundMe and they are calling on donations to replace the trailer and its contents, worth about $12,000 in total.