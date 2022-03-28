ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Students at La Cueva High School are making a young girl’s dreams come true. The Make-A-Wish Club at La Cueva High School raised $6,000 for their Make-A-Wish recipient Aaliyah who wished for a shopping spree.

Club members decided to get the whole school involved, hosting a variety of fundraising events throughout the year. On Monday, members of the club presented the check to executives from Make-A-Wish in front of the entire student body.

“It’s awesome to finally see this day come, so we can hand over the check, and see our make-a-wish kid, her wish being made,” said La Cueva junior Abi Burgmaier.

“We fundraised all year for this, so it’s exciting to see the video and see it all come together,” said student Ella Morton.

Also at Monday’s presentation, school officials shared a video of Aaliyah enjoying her shopping spree since she wasn’t able to attend in person.