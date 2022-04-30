ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque cheerleading squad is rallying to help people affected by the fires. The La Cueva High School Cheer program saw a call on social media from Mora High School Cheer asking for supply donations.

So on Thursday, the group started a drive and has seen an outpouring of support from La Cueva athletes and the school community. They plan to drive it all north as soon as the conditions are deemed safe.

“When you’re faced with adversity and hardship, you really look toward your community to support you, and their community is in distress right now and our community has the resources to be able to support somebody else,” says head cheer coach at La Cueva, Daniele Knee.

The group will be at La Cueva again on Saturday, accepting donations from 10:00 a.m. to noon. They say there is a particular need for bottled water, blankets, and animal carriers.