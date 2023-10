ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some of KRQE’s staff were out and about on Saturday, getting into the Halloween spirit at the BioPark’s “Boo at the Zoo.“

KRQE’s morning crew, reporters, and even Gus from the CW were helping hand out candy to kids and families at the event.

Kids got to trick-or-treat among the beasts at the zoo. They also were able to make crafts and play games and help create some enrichment opportunities for the animals.