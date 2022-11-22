ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A huge thank you to all of the viewers that helped put presents under the trees of children in need this year. “We know how tough things are out there right now because it affects us too,” says Paul Caputo, Toys For Tots coordinator. “But these people, they reach in their pocket and they donate $10 or they donate $500.”

“It’s truly a blessing what we’re going to be able to bring this holiday season to all the kids,” says Lt. Linden Munro of the 4th Law Enforcement Battalion.

Volunteers from Toys For Tots and the U.S. Marine Corps were at KRQE Tuesday, taking calls for the program. If you still want to help out, toys can be dropped off at a Toys For Tots donation site. Another phone drive will be happening next Tuesday, November 29, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.