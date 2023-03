ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thanks to your generous donations, kids at Title 1 schools will receive a new pair of shoes.

On Thursday, our viewers donated about $10,000 to the KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids program.

Thanks to your support, we’ve been able to give more than 25,000 students a new pair of shoes.

