KRQE News 13 November 20 Webcast

This week in Albuquerque, you can get started on some early holiday shopping, play with model trains, and learn how the Muppets came to be. Local events expert Tracy Cox previews this week's entertainment around the metro.

Jim Henson Exhibition: Explore the world of Jim Henson at the Albuquerque Museum in this new visitor experience. Learn how the popular worlds of The Muppet Show, Sesame Street, Fraggle Rock, and more came to be. The exhibition features various artifacts related to Henson's career including over 20 puppets, storyboards, scripts, photographs, costumes and film and television clips.