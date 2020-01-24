KRQE News 13 January 24 Webcast

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - The City of Albuquerque is asking local poets to submit their work. The city's annual free event, Poets' Picnic is looking for Haiku submissions.

There is an open call for short poems themes of the poems that must be nature-related. Poets are asked to send four to six of their best nature haiku or short, one to two-line unpublished original poems to Scott Wiggerman at swiggerman@comcast.net.