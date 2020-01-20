KRQE News 13 January 20 Webcast

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, KRQE News 13 at noon will not air as scheduled.
Morning’s Top Stories
- Erica’s Monday Afternoon Forecast
- New Mexico United announces Puma partnership
- VIDEO: Albuquerque man steals on Black Friday, tries to make a run for it
- New Mexico to make switch to new teacher licensing test
- PHOTOS: The Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
- Police arrest man accused of hitting state trooper, killing passenger
- Trump’s lawyers urge dismissal of ‘flimsy’ impeachment case
- Thousands rally in Virginia’s capital for gun rights