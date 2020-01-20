KRQE News 13 January 20 Webcast

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - While most Black Friday shoppers were trying to get a steal this past holiday season, Albuquerque Police say one man took it literally and made off with thousands of dollars worth of merchandise. New video shows the moment police caught up with him.

Police say Damien Rocha caught a case of sticky fingers during Black Friday 2019. Police video shows an officer trying to talk to Rocha at the Uptown Target.