ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- You can help make a difference in the lives of students in Title One school on Thursday. KRQE is hosting a phone bank to raise money for the Shoes for Kids campaign.

With the help of partners Assistance League of Albuquerque and Kirtland Federal Credit Union, over 15,000 pairs of new shoes have been distributed. The goal is to raise $10,000 on Thursday.

The phone bank will run from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Click here to donate to KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids.