KRQE celebrates 25th Founders Day of Caring

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 was at Roadrunner Food Bank Thursday morning, giving back as we celebrate our Founders Day of Caring. Thursday marks the 25th anniversary of Nexstar, KRQE’s parent company.

On this day each year, KRQE volunteers go out in the community, giving back to those who support local news. This year, volunteers were at Roadrunner Food Bank, preparing food boxes to be distributed to communities and people facing food insecurity. It’s a mission both KRQE and the food bank believe is vital.

“Locally here, we just, we love to work together, we love to volunteer when we can. We love Roadrunner Food Bank,” said Bill Anderson, general manager at KRQE.

“The gift of time is so critical because this is how these food boxes that you see out at distributions get built, is by the hard work of volunteers,” said Sonya Warwick of the Food Bank. The Food Bank is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.