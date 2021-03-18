KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids program holds online campaign

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Every year, KRQE News 13 works extremely hard on the KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids campaign. This annual fundraiser serves children in the lowest income title one schools by putting brand new shoes on their feet. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, KRQE Cares will do things a little differently this year. KRQE Media Group Community Relations Director Carolyn Rush discusses what’s changing and how the public can still help.

Due to the pandemic, instead of going out and buying shoes and dropping them off at schools, it’s all donations this year. “We had to tweak everything so that we could do vouchers for kids so that they can get their own shoes,” said Rush. “We need the funding to be able to pay for those shoes once those kids turn in those vouchers.”

Today, March 18, KRQE Cares is holding an all-day fundraiser. You can go got krqe.com/cares and click on the big red “Donate Now” button. The link will take you to KRQE’s nonprofit partner, Assistance League of Albuquerque. The goal to reach by the end of the day is $10,000.