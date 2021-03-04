KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids program strives to provide assistance to children during pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Besides the basic necessities of food, water, and shelter, a good pair of shoes is something every child deserves and needs. The KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids campaign puts new shoes on every child in the lowest income Title 1 schools in Albuquerque. With the support of KRQE viewers, over 18,000 pairs of shoes have been provided to children in need.

The pandemic has made things difficult for the campaign as it had to pivot and adjust the way the program operates. KRQE Community Relations Director Carolyn Rush discusses what’s being done and what the community can do to make sure kids in need are getting a quality pair of shoes this year.

“The traditional way, before COVID, was going to a school and that particular day, every single child in the school whether 200 to 600 kids would get a new pair of shoes and we put those shoes on their feet,” said Rush. “They got a pair of socks and dental supplies, a new book.”

Rush explains that once every child receives a new pair of shoes, everyone is treated the same and the children appear to have increased self esteem. “They participate in class, attendance goes up, so much more than a new pair of shoes,” said Rush.

As families are struggling more than ever amid the pandemic, KRQE Cares wanted to continue its mission of providing shoes for children. After a discussion with school principals, the campaign moved to a drive-thru method that allowed children to still receive a package that contains socks, dental supplies, a snack, and a book in addition to a voucher for a free pair of shoes from the Shoe Dept.

While families must now go to the stores themselves to pick up the shoes for the children, KRQE Cares is providing assistance in the form of bus passes to help make the process easier. Rush explains that 100% of donations from KRQE viewers go towards brand new shoes for children.

To make a donation, visit krqe.com/cares and click on the big red “Donate Now” button. The link will take you to KRQE’s nonprofit partner Assistance League of Albuquerque.