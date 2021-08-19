KRQE Cares providing shoes for Albuquerque kids

Albuquerque News

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The KRQE Cares Shoes For Kids campaign is putting new shoes on children in title 1 schools through generous donations by the community. KRQE Community Relations Director Carolyn Rush and Assistance League of Albuquerque Volunteer Dale Krezan talked about how viewers can contribute.

A phone bank was scheduled for Thursday evening but has been rescheduled to Friday evening. Visit their website to learn more about the KRQE Cares Shoes For Kids campaign.

