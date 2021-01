ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thousands of local kids in need will soon be getting face masks. Our KRQE Cares Masks for Kids campaign donated more than 5,000 masks to the Albuquerque Public Schools’ clothing bank.

That’s all thanks to generous donations from our viewers and the Assistance League of Albuquerque. The masks will go to APS Title I schools for families that need them.