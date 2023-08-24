ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE Cares is using the month of August to raise money for the program by having a phone bank on Thursday, August 24. KRQE Cares is continuing its mission of putting shoes on students who are in need. This school year they plan on distributing to nine different schools. Attorney Karla Rosales-Bush, Glasheen, Valles, and Inderman Injury Lawyers share why it is so important and special for them to be part of being a sponsor.

“We are honored to be able to serve the community and our kids in the community. It’s special too and we know that it’s a great program benefiting our kids in the community,” said Attorney Karla Rosales-Bush, Glasheen, Valles, and Inderman Injury Lawyers.

KRQE Cares will be hosting a phone bank, on Thursday, August 24 starting at 4 p.m. People can also donate online.