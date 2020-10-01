KRQE Cares hosts grab-and-go Shoes for Kids distribution

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 wants to say thank you to all our viewers, helping hundreds of kids lace up a new pair of shoes. News 13 hosted a grab and go Shoes for Kids distribution at Atrisco Elementary School Thursday.

Parents had designated times to pick up a bag with socks, dental supplies, a book, a mask and a voucher to get a new pair of shoes. It was all possible thanks to your donations and our partners with the Assistance League, Kirtland Federal Credit Union and the Shoe Department.

“We want to make sure we’re emulating as much as possible as if were in person. So we want to continue that partnership with all our students, all our of families and community,” said Ellen Thomas, principal at Atrisco Elementary.

KRQE News 13 plans on distributing shoes to eight schools this year.