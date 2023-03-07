ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Giving the gift of a brand new pair of shoes. KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids partners with the Assistance League of Albuquerque in an effort to put brand new shoes on low-income children.

KRQE Cares will be hosting a phone bank, Thursday, March 9. Starting at 4 p.m. there will be a list with phone numbers that the viewers and community can call to donate. They are aware that things are now more expensive and they accept any donations. ‘We can see what a new pair of shoes does for a child’ said Mary Jenney, Assistance League of ABQ Volunteer.

If you would like to learn more about it or donate visit krqe.com/krqecares/.