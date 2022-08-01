ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids campaign partners with the Assistance League of Albuquerque. KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids aims to ensure that every child at Title One schools has a new pair of shoes to call their own.

During the month of August, the viewers can go to krqecares.com to donate online. They will also host a phone bank this month on Aug 11 and 18 during the afternoon and evening newscast for those that would like to call in. Every child in the school receives a new pair of shoes, socks, dental products, a book, and a snack. Over 22,000 pairs of shoes have been put on children in need. This program is in partnership with the Assistance League of ABQ, a non-profit 201c organization.

For more information visit their website.