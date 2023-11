ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some Albuquerque elementery schoolers had a big surprise Friday, thanks to the communities generosity. Friday, KRQE News 13 visited Emerson Elementary School to gift students with a new pair of shoes as part of KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids.

Each student was given a new pair of shoes, two pairs of socks a snack and a new book. Over the years donations from community members helped KRQE Cares give out over 26,000 pair of shoes to students at Title I schools.