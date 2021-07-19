KRQE Cares Food for Kids seeks donations for APS Title 1 Homeless Project

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE Cares Food for Kids serves the community by partnering with Smith’s to collect non-perishable food items during the month of July. The food is donated to Albuquerque Public Schools Title 1 McKinney Vento Program which cares for over 3,000 students that are homeless. Homeless, meaning living in cars with their families, shelters, with family or friends.

From July 1 – 31 you can drop off food in the boxes located at the front of each Albuquerque Smith’s store. If you are in need of assistance due to homelessness, please contact APS McKinney-Vento through the referral form https://www.aps.edu/title-i/mckinney-vento-program/student-referral-form.