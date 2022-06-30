ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE Cares Food for Kids is partnering with Smiths Food and Drug to collect non-perishable food to help with food boxes for these families.

APS title 1 McKinney Vento Program is partnering with Smith’s in the month of July to provide food for all the children and families who seek help for the summer months. “There are over 3,000 homeless students, and there’s also their families, their siblings their little ones who aren’t in school yet,” explained Carolyn Rush, KRQE media group community relations director. “This program helps the families find a home, and clothing they also make sure the kids stay in school because a lot of the time kids like this stop going to school.”

The community can help donate by going to any Smith’s store and either bringing their own food cans or while they shop they can also buy a little more and let any Smith’s associate know that they will like to donate for the Food dor kids. Smith’s will also be participating by donating $10,000 cash for the cause. That will go to buy more products and things that those families might need.

Learn more at https://www.krqe.com/krqecares/.