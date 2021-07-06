KRQE Cares Food for Kids drive at Smith’s benefits APS families in need

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Throughout the entire month of July, KRQE Cares Food for Kids will be collecting non-perishable food at Albuquerque Smith’s Food and Drug stores. The food will be donated to the Albuquerque Public Schools Title 1 Homeless Project, which is now known as the APS McKinney-Vento Program.

KRQE Community Relations Director Carolyn Rush provides all of the details. The APS McKinney-Vento Program serves many families with school-age children that are considered homeless and live in a hotel, shelter, car, or with a friend or family members.

There are over 4,000 children who are considered homeless that go to school. Carolyn explains that through the program, those families will be provided with boxes of food throughout the summer.

To make a donation, purchase any non-perishable item from any Albuquerque Smith’s store and place it in one of their collection bins located at the front of each store.

For a list of non-perishable items needed for the drive, visit krqe.com/krqe-cares. Additional information on the McKinney-Vento Program and how you can help can be found on APS’s website.