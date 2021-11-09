KRQE Cares distributes vouchers, providing new shoes to elementary school students

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some Albuquerque elementary students will be walking in a new pair of shoes thanks to the generosity of the community. Kids at Lavaland Elementary School were given a voucher for new shoes and a care bag filled with socks on Tuesday morning.

It’s the result of the latest KRQE Cares campaign. The school’s principal says the donation is always a big help for the students and their families.

“We are hoping that it gives them the confidence to come to school every day and it takes one less thing off their parents’ plates to have to be able to purchase,” said Lavaland Elementary Principal Nicole Jaramillo. All of the schools’ 408 students received a voucher.

