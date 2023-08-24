ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the past eight years KRQE Cares has been putting shoes on the feet of school children in the community. This year is no different, and in order to do this the program needs your help to raise funds. WisePies Pizza has been a corporate sponsor for KRQE Cares for several years now and shares why it’s important to continue to support this great cause.

“Having the opportunity and the privilege to be able to work in APS schools with KRQE and the children in these schools is unbelievable. The light on their faces when they get to choose what they are putting on their feet and they get to show their friends, they sometimes get to match with their best friends,” said Season Chavez, president, of Wise Choice Food, Wisepies Pizza.

KRQE Cares will be hosting a phone bank, on Thursday, August 24 starting at 4 p.m. People can also donate online at any time just by clicking here.

If you want to learn more about it or donate visit krqe.com/krqecares/.