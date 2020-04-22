Kolache Factory fuels the front line

Local News

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Medical workers and first responders are putting their health and safety on the front line every day as they continue to battle against the outbreak of COVID-19. Local restaurants like the Kolache Factory are saying thanks by providing free breakfast to those workers through the month of April.

KRQE News 13 anchor David Romero spoke with Bob Rundle owner of the Kolache Factory to discuss this offer and how you can join their new program, Kolache Factory Cares.

Medical workers and first responders can stop by the Kolache Factory for a free breakfast to go each and any day in April. The breakfast offer includes a sausage and cheese or fruit kolache and a coffee.

To redeem the offer, just show your medical ID and your breakfast will be ready via takeout, drive thru, or call ahead and have it delivered curbside. Online orders are not available at this time.

The company also has a new program, Kolache Factory Cares: Adopt a Frontline Hero. Any company, organization, or individual can place a paid order and have it delivered to the frontline hero of their choice.

This could be to any essential worker on the frontline including any hospital, clinic, the police, fire department, or paramedics. For more information, visit Kolache Factory’s website.

