ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another major retailer in Albuquerque closed its doors for the last time on Saturday evening. The Kohl’s at the Coronado Center announced earlier this week that September 16 would be their last day of business.

“She calls me yesterday and says, ‘We have to go to Kohl’s tomorrow’,” said Benita Beeman, as she left the store.

Shelves and clothing racks ran empty this weekend as hundreds of shoppers across the metro made one last stop at the business in hopes of getting some last-minute items – and maybe even scoring some deals.

Several shoppers voiced their disappointment about the announcement, some even saying they felt blindsided.

“Oh my gosh. I’m shocked. I’m shocked. I hate it,” said Angel Hannah.

The retail giant posted on their website earlier this week saying they would be closing their store but did not give a reason as to why. However, a worker at that location told News 13 today that crime was a factor in the decision to close up shop.

“Just really sad to see this happen. Everyone inside the store also is very sad and very upset over it,” Beeman added. “It’s just horrible to see it happen.”

It’s not the first time we have heard of crime at this location. This Kohl’s was part of a Bernalillo County Sherrif’s Office (BCSO) retail theft operation last year. During that operation, a total of 14 arrests were made connected to shoplifting.

An Albuquerque Police Department (APD) mobile lab was also parked at the location Saturday. The closure leaves only two other Kohl’s stores in the metro.

News 13 reached out to both the Coronado Center and Kohl’s for a comment about the closure; neither of them could be reached.