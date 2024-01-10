ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A downtown strip club is facing more scrutiny. After Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller issued a letter to temporarily shut the club down for alleged code violations, now the state’s liquor license authority claims the club violated the Liquor Control Act.

The state’s Regulation and Licensing Department says Knockouts faces five violations. That includes reportedly selling alcohol to a minor.

The nightclub was the location of a recent shooting and was ordered by the city to temporarily shut down. The city says the club is appealing, and the business is allowed to continue operating during the appeals process.

The nightclub will also have a chance to give their side of the story on the alleged alcohol violations. The Regulation and Licensing Department says a hearing is tentatively set for January 25. The club could lose its liquor license and face fines.