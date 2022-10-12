ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – K’Lynn’s Southern and Cajun Fusion is bringing back its breakfast starting Saturday, Oct. 15. They will be serving up delicious, unique flavors with a mix of southern and cajun cuisines. K’Lynn’s Southern and Cajun Fusion is bringing that southern cajun flare to the city of Rio Rancho.

Many restaurants during the pandemic suffered and K’Lynn’s Southern and Cajun Fusion wasn’t an exception. They had to cut back their hours, and so far, they have kept them the same due to not having enough staff. This weekend they are ready to bring their breakfast menu back for the community to get to enjoy more of their cuisine.

On Oct. 15, doors will open at 7 a.m. Some of the items you can enjoy include biscuits and gravy, beignets, chicken and waffles, and a few other items. For more information about their food, visit their website.