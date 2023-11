ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark celebrated the 27th birthday for polar bear, Kiska. To celebrate, Kiska’s animal care team treated her to a special snack made of ice, pumpkin, sardines, shrimp and more.

The Albuquerque BioPark shared facts about polar bears on its Facebook page. They say polar bears don’t hibernate during the winter like many other types of bears; because in their native habitats winter is their hunting season, while summer is when food is scarce.