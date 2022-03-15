ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Kirtland Federal Credit Union is now collecting donations to benefit the families and communities in Ukraine. Recent events in Ukraine are severely impacting families and the credit union system in Ukraine has been challenged to continue the support services they offer to their communities.

Kirtland FCU is working with the Worldwide Foundation of Credit Unions and the World Council of Credit Unions, who have launched the Ukrainian Credit Union Displacement Fund, a fundraising effort to collect and provide financial support for Ukraine’s credit union system.

“This is such a critical and unifying cause,” said Matt Rarden, Kirtland FCU President and CEO. Rarden says they have developed a matching program to match any donations that are made.

Donations are open to anyone wishing to donate, you do not have to be a Kirtland FCU member. Anyone wanting more information or wishing to donate to the fund with a match from Kirtland Federal Credit Union can do so by visiting kirtlandfcu.org or visiting any local branch.