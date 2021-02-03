Kirtland airman sentenced to 5 years for deadly 2019 crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Kirtland airman convicted of negligent homicide for hitting and killing a pedestrian is headed to prison. Calvin Cooper was sentenced to five years behind bars in a military court Wednesday.

The sentencing comes after investigators say he was using the median to pass another car near Louisiana and Gibson in 2019 and killed Angelica Baca. Cooper was also stripped of his rank and discharged from the Air Force for bad conduct. Since Cooper is an airman, the Air Force took over the case. 

