Kirtland airman charged with possessing illegal weapons

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Investigators found a whole lot more when they arrested a Kirtland airman for illegal possession of a silencer.

Police began investigating Charles Justice after border protection seized an imported package from China with an illegal silencer inside.

According to court documents, when they searched his residence on base, they found two more shipments containing similar items. At his other residence, agents discovered 17 firearms and large amounts of ammunition and on his phone, he had multiple images depicting how to create a makeshift machine gun and explosives.

That’s when agents also found photos with names written on them of mass shooters. Justice is now facing charges including possession of an unregistered weapon under the National Firearms Act and unlawful import of a firearm.

Don’t Miss