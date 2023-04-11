ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance was created to grow and diversify the economic base of Albuquerque and surrounding areas. Economic development is not just about bringing companies in, but creating a community. One of the big economic drivers in New Mexico is Kirtland Air Force base.

Economic development is a complex effort, which includes attracting new employers to the region and creating job opportunities for residents. Kirtland Air Force Base is a significant employer and economic driver for the Albuquerque region. They currently have over 23,000 jobs inside the base and about 30,000 in the state. This creates great economic impact on the state of New Mexico.