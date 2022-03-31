ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Kirtland Air Force Base says it’s seeing more cases of people shining laser points at aircraft. Base officials say their air crews experienced 20 laser incidents from August 2020 to August 2021. The FAA says New Mexico has seen a 218% increase in laser incidents 2019, seventh highest per capita in the United States.

Laser incidents aren’t limited to just Kirtland AFB. The Albuquerque Police Department Air Support supervisor Will Taylor said APD crews have incidents two to three times a week but it doesn’t take long for them to find someone shining lasers into cockpits. “We notify dispatch with the location details and have one of our ground units make contact with the individuals. Our officers write a report, and sometimes the laser is confiscated. We also forward evidence we’ve developed to the regional enforcement branch of the Federal Aviation Administration in El Paso for enforcement action.”

Laser pointers can blind crews and potentially cause permanent eye damage as well as reduce visibility. Taylor said, “The light from a laser pointer – a little green dot – after it travels two or three miles, it’s two or three feet in diameter. It hits the acrylic windows, with all the micro-scratches, and it flares the whole thing out and completely blinds the crew.”

The FAA said nationally, it saw a record number of laser pointers last year with more than 9,700, an increase of 41% compared to 2020. People can be fined up to $11,000 per violation and more than $30,000 for multiple incidents.