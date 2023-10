ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque will be conducting prescribed burns starting on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023.

The burns will take place in wildfire-prone remote areas of the base to reduce combustible plant material that could fuel potential wildfires, according to a news release from the base.

Fire crews will start in the morning and end ignitions in the afternoon. Smoke may be visible from local communities.