ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Kirtland Air Force will be the new training site for a large attack plane flown by the Air Force Special Operations Command. Sen. Martin Heinrich says 7AC1-30J “Ghostrider” along with pilots and crew members will relocate from a base in Florida. The training mission will involve around 370 full-time air force personnel plus contract and maintenance support staff.
Kirtland Air Force Base to be new training site for attack aircraft
by: Anna Padilla
Posted:
Updated:
