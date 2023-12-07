ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Kirtland Air Force Base hosted military personnel from around the world for a training exercise. The base said forces from the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada participated in the program called Virtual Flag: Coalition last month.

The exercise simulated a conflict in the Indo-Pacific region to improve their combat effectiveness. The VFC is one of the Department of Defense’s largest exercises. The base said nearly 500 warfighters accomplished thousands of joint training events.