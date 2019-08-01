Kirtland Air Force Base celebrates expansion of Aerospace Corp.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Kirtland Air Force Base is celebrating the expansion of the Aerospace Corporation in Albuquerque.

A ribbon-cutting was held to recognize the growth of the corporation at Kirtland and its contribution to the space program as well as American’s defense program. The corporation has grown 25% in the last year and expects the trend to continue.

“Increasingly our advisories are contesting what we’re doing in space and so we need to really up our game on innovation and a lot of that occurs right here in the agencies around the city,” said Steve Isakowitz of the Aerospace Corporation.

Aerospace generates $21 million for the local economy each year.