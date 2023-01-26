ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A shelter-in-place was issued for Kirtland Air Force Base Thursday. Officials involved said there was a threat.
Information provided by the base said there was a bomb threat, and it is being investigated. To be cautious, affect areas were evacuated.