Kirtland AFB to conduct base exercises

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Kirtland Air Force Base is participating in an exercise the week of Oct. 19 through Oct. 23 and officials say installation security personnel will be exercising different defensive capabilities throughout the week. Kirtland reports that gunfire and simulated explosions may be heard on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

Individuals entering and exiting the installation are warned of unexpected traffic patterns, restriction to parking lots, and increased protection measures that will continue into Friday morning.

