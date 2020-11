ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The U.S. Air Force has selected a New Mexico base for one of its future aircraft and training forces. Officials say Kirtland Air Force Base has been chosen for the Ghostrider formal training unit.

The relocation from its previous home in Florida is expected to start in 2022. Seven gunships and 372 positions are expected to be transferred. The move is subject to the results of an environmental impact assessment of the relocation.