ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Kirtland Air Force Base is now offering a new housing program to help active duty members find affordable housing.

The base announced Monday that privatized housing has a consistent occupancy rate greater than 97%, with most units having a one to eight-month wait list.

The new program will allow the base to work with both landlords and Airmen.

The program was initially set into motion before the pandemic, but contracts and legal work had to be redone afterward.