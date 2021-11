[1] BCSO: Shooting leaves 2 dead, 4 injured at South Valley party APD and BCSO are investigating a double homicide at a Halloween party in the South Valley. Officials say a fight broke out near Pajarito and Isleta with multiple people shooting at each other. Two people were shot and killed while four others were reportedly shot and taken to UNMH. The four individuals were last known to be in stable condition. APD's digital intelligence team is working to gather information that could possibly help BCSO with their ongoing investigation.

[2] Woman accused of shoplifting nearly $1,000 worth of goods from Albertsons An Albuquerque woman is waking up behind bars after deputies say she admitted to shoplifting. According to a criminal complaint, Jaszire Urioste tried shoplifting nearly $1,000 worth of merchandise from the Albertsons off Rio Bravo and Isleta on Sunday. However, she reportedly approached a BCSO deputy's vehicle in the parking lot and came clean. The complaint states Urioste admitted to taking items for a party.