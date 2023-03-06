ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 377th Air Base Wing, host organization at Kirtland Air Force Base, will be conducting training exercises on base from March 7 through March 9. Kirtland reports during this period, part of the exercises include an increased presence of emergency response vehicles and short-duration gate closures.

According to Kirtland Air Force Base, the 377th Air Base Wing reports to Air Force Global Strike Command. The website also states the mission of the 377th Air Base Wing “is to execute nuclear, readiness, and support operations for American air power.”

The wing is made up of about 1,290 active-duty military, 760 federal civilians and 251 contractors assigned to the Medical Group, Mission Support Group, Security Forces Group, Maintenance Group, and 13 wing staff agencies.