Kirtland AFB asking public’s input for restoration project

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Kirtland Air Force Base is asking the public’s assistance in creating a restoration advisory board (RAB). Officials say the board is intended to foster public participation by involving the community members in the Kirtland AFB restoration project. The air force base currently holds around five public meetings per year, including three for the Bulk Fuels Facility remediation project and two for other Kirtland environmental restoration sites.

The board will include volunteer members from the community who live in the surrounding area. RAB members will be able to provide input on restoration activities as well as asked to meet regularly and expected to serve a term. All meetings will be open to the public and take the place of all current public meetings related to Kirtland AFB’s environmental restoration program.

Those wanting to join are asked to complete an online survey to gauge their level of interest in the project. Feedback from the community will be used to support a recommendation to the Installation Commander on the level of community interest in establishing a Kirtland RAB.